Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.