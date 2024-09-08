BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.83

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.83 and traded as high as $69.52. BAE Systems shares last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 94,793 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

