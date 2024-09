Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.51

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and traded as low as $26.26. Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 2,265 shares trading hands.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

