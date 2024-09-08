AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

