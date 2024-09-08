Axie Infinity Price Hits $4.33 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00007902 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $647.37 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,722.76 or 0.99793348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,392,621 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,363,932.67754903 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.32707387 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $13,784,953.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

