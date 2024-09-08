Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,614 shares of company stock worth $13,519,460. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.56. 2,814,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $278.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.