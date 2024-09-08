Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

VV traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,017. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $259.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.04 and its 200-day moving average is $243.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

