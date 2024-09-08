Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,228,000 after buying an additional 310,361 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,443,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,870,000 after purchasing an additional 462,228 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

