Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,066,009 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,053,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,399,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,756,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,375,000 after purchasing an additional 614,367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,323. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

