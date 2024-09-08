Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.62. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

