Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,315,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

