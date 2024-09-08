Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $22.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,512. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $117.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

