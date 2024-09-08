Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,642. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

