Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 76,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,447,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.69. 50,624,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,492,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

