Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,212.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,696,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,937 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,880,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,762 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 575,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,616. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

