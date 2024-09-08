Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 1.21% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

FTRI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 23,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1896 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

