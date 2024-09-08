Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 7,845 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $123,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,697,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,978,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,115,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423,661. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

