Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw lowered shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Athira Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 3.6 %

ATHA opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at $120,491.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,829 shares of company stock worth $5,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

