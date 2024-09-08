Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $18.89 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

