Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $566.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $578.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

