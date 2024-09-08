Asset Dedication LLC Buys 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $404.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.69 and a 200 day moving average of $393.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

