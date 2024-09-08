Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 301,748 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.66% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

