Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 2,227 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.