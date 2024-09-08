Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 10,832 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

