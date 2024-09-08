ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

