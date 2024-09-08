ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $752.79 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $950.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

