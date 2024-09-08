Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $78,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $5,779,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,648,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

