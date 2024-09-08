Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $17,100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,050,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Asana by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

