Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 397 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after buying an additional 62,786 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,618,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $189.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.