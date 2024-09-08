Arlington Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,436,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,902,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,640,000 after purchasing an additional 429,329 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,637,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.