Arlington Trust Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,029,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 323,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

