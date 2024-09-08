Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.20. 3,324,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

