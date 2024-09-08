Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. 8,512,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,414,508. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

