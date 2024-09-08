Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $369.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $285.00 to $369.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $314.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total value of $205,036.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total value of $205,036.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,194,544 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

