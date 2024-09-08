Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.44.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,596. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

