Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

