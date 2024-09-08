Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

