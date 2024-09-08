Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $193.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day moving average is $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

