Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $1.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00041853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

