API3 (API3) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.72 Million

API3 (API3) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $148.72 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 140,202,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,366,194 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

