APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded APA from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Shares of APA stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. APA has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $7,571,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after buying an additional 345,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

