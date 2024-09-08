Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Boosted by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,729 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,391 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $110,244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 6,412,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,901. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

