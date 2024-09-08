Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,049 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. CRH accounts for 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of CRH worth $52,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,120,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,782,000 after buying an additional 91,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after acquiring an additional 937,804 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 3,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

NYSE:CRH opened at $85.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $91.02.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

