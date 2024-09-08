Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 27,232 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,232 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Kellanova worth $37,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after buying an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.