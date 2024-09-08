Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

