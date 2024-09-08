Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 971,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $107,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.26 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.