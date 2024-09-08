Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 378,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,149,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.