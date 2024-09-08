Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,064 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 461.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD opened at $289.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.76.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.