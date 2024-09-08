Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $83.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

