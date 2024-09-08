Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $28.08 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $28,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

GMED stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

